Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPM opened at $35.41 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $290.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

