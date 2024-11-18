iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.78.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

