iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 438,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1594 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

