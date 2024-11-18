iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.