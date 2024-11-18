iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $283.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $212.37 and a 1 year high of $290.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

