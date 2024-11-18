iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Decreased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

TIP stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.03.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

