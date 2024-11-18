ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,827,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ITT by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 148,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $152.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.90. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $155.52.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

