JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAKK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

JAKK stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.36. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $321.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $2,787,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

