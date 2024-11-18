JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD.com Trading Up 4.9 %

JD.com stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,277 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in JD.com by 329.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after buying an additional 4,839,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 30.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after buying an additional 1,368,356 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 66.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,601,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.