J&J Snack Foods’ (JJSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.31. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.63.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.25). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 40.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,140,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 364.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Stories

