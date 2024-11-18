Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 470.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,129,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,692,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 29.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Get Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $84.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.