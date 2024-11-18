Jonathan Paul Rollinson Sells 200,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$2,802,000.00.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE K opened at C$13.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.02. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.