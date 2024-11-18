JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 93,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $212,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 49,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,012,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $245.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $690.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.