KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $312.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.49 and a 200 day moving average of $277.08. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $234.01 and a 52 week high of $320.77. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

