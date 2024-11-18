KBC Group NV Buys 585 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $247.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.34 and a 52 week high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.16 and a 200-day moving average of $232.29.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. This trade represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

