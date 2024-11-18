KBC Group NV Buys 631 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $1,707.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,581.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,581.49. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,342.66 and a twelve month high of $1,733.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

