KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 883,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $2,731,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $2,202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

