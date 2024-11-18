KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Futu by 261.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,435,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.97.

Futu Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $89.08 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

