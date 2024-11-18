KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 98.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charter Communications by 634.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 359.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Shares of CHTR opened at $389.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.67. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $421.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

