KBC Group NV Grows Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 652,515 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $84,850,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 188,704 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 338,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,707,000 after buying an additional 167,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $235.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.84. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

