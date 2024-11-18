KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $110.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $114.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRO

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.