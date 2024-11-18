KBC Group NV Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 291.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $180.88 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.66.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

