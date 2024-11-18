KBC Group NV Has $3 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

NASDAQ TER opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $132.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 14.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

