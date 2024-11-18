KBC Group NV Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trimble alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $70.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $74.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.