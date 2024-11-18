KBC Group NV Has $5.54 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $135.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $92.69 and a one year high of $156.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.