KBC Group NV Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 103,396 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

