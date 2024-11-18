KBC Group NV Has $5 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 426,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $385.91 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $405.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

