KBC Group NV Has $6 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 2.6 %

EXC stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.