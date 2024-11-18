KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,047 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after acquiring an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,653,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $126.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $87.17 and a 52-week high of $131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

