KBC Group NV Purchases 271 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Snap-on by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The trade was a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,212,284. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $357.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.42 and a 200-day moving average of $285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $365.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.29%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

