KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of TSN opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

