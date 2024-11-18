KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,030 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 23.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 6,071.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,739,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,023 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Infosys Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.53 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

