Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

