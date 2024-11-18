Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 242,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
