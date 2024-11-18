Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 161.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $76.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

