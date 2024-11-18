LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 318.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 179.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LZ. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Stories

