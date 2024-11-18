Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $407,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.32%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

