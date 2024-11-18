Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

PTSI opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $429.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.27 and a beta of 1.15.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

