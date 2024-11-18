Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,803 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,376,000 after purchasing an additional 146,090 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $11,850,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 630,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 84,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $131.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $136.08.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

