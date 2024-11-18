Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000.

TVTX stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $562,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,860. This represents a 33.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,532.16. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

