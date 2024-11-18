Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $583.03 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.37 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.57 and a 200-day moving average of $556.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.85.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

