Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Position Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.24% of Materialise worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 670,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in Materialise by 51.4% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 21,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at $124,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $6.89 on Monday. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

