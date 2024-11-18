Matthew Hawkins Sells 9,083 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$204.08, for a total value of C$1,853,689.52.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.