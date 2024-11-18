Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 533 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

About Principal Financial Group



Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

