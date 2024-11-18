Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Entergy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Entergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. This trade represents a 50.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $149.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

