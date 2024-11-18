Metis Global Partners LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,238,000 after buying an additional 1,014,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 433,319 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,343,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 266,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,722,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,175,000 after acquiring an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.