Metis Global Partners LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,154 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 7.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

