Metis Global Partners LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,103,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,373,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,332,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,385,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 307.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,690,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,510,000 after purchasing an additional 71,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,546,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,477,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $183.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day moving average is $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.33 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.