Metis Global Partners LLC Has $864,000 Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $28.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

