Metis Global Partners LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 553,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,014,000 after purchasing an additional 159,141 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 23.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

